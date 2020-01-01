Understanding Standard Deviation With Python

Standard deviation is a way to measure the variation of data. It is also calculated as the square root of the variance, which is used to quantify the same thing. We just take the square root because the way variance is calculated involves squaring some values.

Here is an example question from GRE about standard deviation:

We see that most of the values in group A are around 3. Whereas, values in group B vary a lot. Therefore, the standard deviation of group B is larger than the standard deviation of group A.