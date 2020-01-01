Decision Tree Regression With Hyper Parameter Tuning

In this post, we will go through Decision Tree model building. We will use air quality data. Here is the link to data.
import pandas as pd
import numpy as np
# Reading our csv data
combine_data= pd.read_csv('data/Real_combine.csv')
combine_data.head(5)
|Unnamed: 0
|T
|TM
|Tm
|SLP
|H
|VV
|V
|VM
|PM 2.5
|0
|1
|26.7
|33.0
|20.0
|1012.4
|60.0
|5.1
|4.4
|13.0
|284.795833
|1
|3
|29.1
|35.0
|20.5
|1011.9
|49.0
|5.8
|5.2
|14.8
|219.720833
|2
|5
|28.4
|36.0
|21.0
|1011.3
|46.0
|5.3
|5.7
|11.1
|182.187500
|3
|7
|25.9
|32.0
|20.0
|1011.8
|56.0
|6.1
|6.9
|11.1
|154.037500
|4
|9
|24.8
|31.1
|20.6
|1013.6
|58.0
|4.8
|8.3
|11.1
|223.208333
T == Average Temperature (°C)
TM == Maximum temperature (°C)
Tm == Minimum temperature (°C)
SLP == Atmospheric pressure at sea level (hPa)
H == Average relative humidity (%)
VV == Average visibility (Km)
V == Average wind speed (Km/h)
VM == Maximum sustained wind speed (Km/h)
PM2.5== Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is an air pollutant that is a concern for people's health when levels in air are high
Let us drop first the unwanted columns.
combine_data.drop(['Unnamed: 0'],axis=1,inplace=True)
combine_data.head(2)
|T
|TM
|Tm
|SLP
|H
|VV
|V
|VM
|PM 2.5
|0
|26.7
|33.0
|20.0
|1012.4
|60.0
|5.1
|4.4
|13.0
|284.795833
|1
|29.1
|35.0
|20.5
|1011.9
|49.0
|5.8
|5.2
|14.8
|219.720833
# combine data top 5 rows
combine_data.head()
|T
|TM
|Tm
|SLP
|H
|VV
|V
|VM
|PM 2.5
|0
|26.7
|33.0
|20.0
|1012.4
|60.0
|5.1
|4.4
|13.0
|284.795833
|1
|29.1
|35.0
|20.5
|1011.9
|49.0
|5.8
|5.2
|14.8
|219.720833
|2
|28.4
|36.0
|21.0
|1011.3
|46.0
|5.3
|5.7
|11.1
|182.187500
|3
|25.9
|32.0
|20.0
|1011.8
|56.0
|6.1
|6.9
|11.1
|154.037500
|4
|24.8
|31.1
|20.6
|1013.6
|58.0
|4.8
|8.3
|11.1
|223.208333
# combine data bottom 5 features
combine_data.tail()
|T
|TM
|Tm
|SLP
|H
|VV
|V
|VM
|PM 2.5
|638
|28.5
|33.4
|20.9
|1012.6
|59.0
|5.3
|6.3
|14.8
|185.500000
|639
|24.9
|33.2
|14.8
|1011.5
|48.0
|4.2
|4.6
|13.0
|166.875000
|640
|26.4
|32.0
|20.9
|1011.2
|70.0
|3.9
|6.7
|9.4
|200.333333
|641
|20.8
|25.0
|14.5
|1016.8
|78.0
|4.7
|5.9
|11.1
|349.291667
|642
|23.3
|28.0
|14.9
|1014.0
|71.0
|4.5
|3.0
|9.4
|310.250000
Let us print the statistical data using describe() function.
# To get statistical data
combine_data.describe()
|T
|TM
|Tm
|SLP
|H
|VV
|V
|VM
|PM 2.5
|count
|643.000000
|643.000000
|643.000000
|643.000000
|643.000000
|643.000000
|643.000000
|643.000000
|643.000000
|mean
|27.609953
|33.974028
|20.669207
|1009.030327
|51.716952
|5.057698
|7.686936
|16.139036
|111.378895
|std
|3.816030
|4.189773
|4.314514
|4.705001
|16.665038
|0.727143
|3.973736
|6.915630
|82.144946
|min
|18.900000
|22.000000
|9.000000
|998.000000
|15.000000
|2.300000
|1.100000
|5.400000
|0.000000
|25%
|24.900000
|31.000000
|17.950000
|1005.100000
|38.000000
|4.700000
|5.000000
|11.100000
|46.916667
|50%
|27.000000
|33.000000
|21.400000
|1009.400000
|51.000000
|5.000000
|6.900000
|14.800000
|89.875000
|75%
|29.800000
|37.000000
|23.700000
|1013.100000
|64.000000
|5.500000
|9.400000
|18.300000
|159.854167
|max
|37.700000
|45.000000
|31.200000
|1019.200000
|95.000000
|7.700000
|25.600000
|77.800000
|404.500000
Let us check if there are any null values in our data.
combine_data.isnull().sum()
T 0 TM 0 Tm 0 SLP 0 H 0 VV 0 V 0 VM 0 PM 2.5 0 dtype: int64
we can also visualize null values with seaborn too. From the heatmap, it is clear that there are no null values.
import seaborn as sns
sns.heatmap(combine_data.isnull(),yticklabels=False)
<AxesSubplot:>
Let us check outliers in our data using seaborn boxplot.
# To check outliers
import matplotlib.pyplot as plt
a4_dims = (11.7, 8.27)
fig, ax = plt.subplots(figsize=a4_dims)
g = sns.boxplot(data=combine_data,linewidth=2.5,ax=ax)
g.set_yscale("log")
From the plot, we can see that there are few outliers present in column Tm, W, V, VM and PM 2.5.
We can also do a searborn pairplot multivariate analysis. Using multivariate analysis, we can find out relation between any two variables. Since plot is so big, i am skipping the pairplot, but the command to draw pairplots are shown below.
sns.pairplot(combine_data)
We can also check the corelation between dependent and independent features using dataframe.corr() function. The correlation can be plotted using 'pearson', 'kendall, or 'spearman'. By default corr() function runs 'pearson'.
combine_data.corr()
|T
|TM
|Tm
|SLP
|H
|VV
|V
|VM
|PM 2.5
|T
|1.000000
|0.920752
|0.786809
|-0.516597
|-0.477952
|0.572818
|0.160582
|0.192456
|-0.441826
|TM
|0.920752
|1.000000
|0.598095
|-0.342692
|-0.626362
|0.560743
|-0.002735
|0.074952
|-0.316378
|Tm
|0.786809
|0.598095
|1.000000
|-0.735621
|0.058105
|0.296954
|0.439133
|0.377274
|-0.591487
|SLP
|-0.516597
|-0.342692
|-0.735621
|1.000000
|-0.250364
|-0.187913
|-0.610149
|-0.506489
|0.585046
|H
|-0.477952
|-0.626362
|0.058105
|-0.250364
|1.000000
|-0.565165
|0.236208
|0.145866
|-0.153904
|VV
|0.572818
|0.560743
|0.296954
|-0.187913
|-0.565165
|1.000000
|0.034476
|0.081239
|-0.147582
|V
|0.160582
|-0.002735
|0.439133
|-0.610149
|0.236208
|0.034476
|1.000000
|0.747435
|-0.378281
|VM
|0.192456
|0.074952
|0.377274
|-0.506489
|0.145866
|0.081239
|0.747435
|1.000000
|-0.319558
|PM 2.5
|-0.441826
|-0.316378
|-0.591487
|0.585046
|-0.153904
|-0.147582
|-0.378281
|-0.319558
|1.000000
If we observe the above correlation table, it is clear that correlation between 'PM 2.5' feature and only SLP is positive. Corelation tells us if 'PM 2.5' increases what is the behaviour of other features. So if correlation is negative that means if one variable increases other variable decreases.
We can also Visualize Correlation Using Seaborn Heatmap.
relation =combine_data.corr()
relation_index=relation.index
relation_index
Index(['T', 'TM', 'Tm', 'SLP', 'H', 'VV', 'V', 'VM', 'PM 2.5'], dtype='object')
sns.heatmap(combine_data[relation_index].corr(),annot=True)
<AxesSubplot:>
Upto now, we have done only feature engineering. In next section, we will do feature selection.
from sklearn.ensemble import RandomForestRegressor
from sklearn.model_selection import train_test_split
from sklearn.metrics import mean_squared_error as mse
Splitting the data into train and test data sets.
X_train, X_test, y_train, y_test = train_test_split(
combine_data.iloc[:,:-1],
combine_data.iloc[:,-1],
test_size=0.3,
random_state=0)
# size of train data set
X_train.shape
(450, 8)
# size of test data set
X_test.shape
(193, 8)
Feature selection by ExtraTreesRegressor(model based). ExtraTreesRegressor helps us find the features which are most important.
# Feature selection by ExtraTreesRegressor(model based)
from sklearn.ensemble import ExtraTreesRegressor
from sklearn.model_selection import train_test_split
from sklearn.metrics import accuracy_score as acc
X_train, X_test, y_train, y_test = train_test_split(
combine_data.iloc[:,:-1],
combine_data.iloc[:,-1],
test_size=0.3,
random_state=0)
reg= ExtraTreesRegressor()
reg.fit(X_train,y_train)
ExtraTreesRegressor()
Let us print the features importance.
reg.feature_importances_
array([0.17525632, 0.09237557, 0.21175783, 0.22835392, 0.0863817 , 0.05711284, 0.07977977, 0.06898204])
feat_importances = pd.Series(reg.feature_importances_, index=X_train.columns)
feat_importances.nlargest(5).plot(kind='barh')
plt.show()
Based on plot above, we can select the features which will be most important for our prediction model.
Before Train the data we need to do feature normalization because models such as decision trees are very sensitive to the scale of features.
# Traning model with all features
from sklearn.model_selection import train_test_split
X_train, X_test, y_train, y_test = train_test_split(combine_data.iloc[:,:-1], combine_data.iloc[:,-1], test_size=0.3, random_state=0)
X_train
|T
|TM
|Tm
|SLP
|H
|VV
|V
|VM
|334
|28.9
|36.0
|15.0
|1009.2
|21.0
|5.3
|4.8
|11.1
|46
|32.8
|39.0
|26.0
|1006.6
|41.0
|5.6
|7.0
|77.8
|246
|30.3
|37.0
|24.2
|1003.7
|38.0
|4.7
|21.9
|29.4
|395
|28.4
|36.6
|23.0
|1003.1
|63.0
|4.7
|10.7
|18.3
|516
|26.9
|31.0
|22.9
|1003.0
|76.0
|4.0
|7.8
|16.5
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|9
|23.7
|30.4
|17.0
|1015.8
|46.0
|5.1
|5.2
|14.8
|359
|33.6
|40.0
|25.0
|1006.9
|36.0
|5.8
|6.1
|11.1
|192
|24.9
|30.4
|19.0
|1008.9
|57.0
|4.8
|4.6
|9.4
|629
|26.1
|29.0
|22.4
|1001.2
|87.0
|5.0
|14.1
|22.2
|559
|23.8
|30.2
|17.9
|1010.6
|55.0
|4.5
|3.7
|7.6
450 rows × 8 columns
X_test
|T
|TM
|Tm
|SLP
|H
|VV
|V
|VM
|637
|28.4
|33.5
|20.9
|1013.1
|63.0
|5.3
|6.1
|66.5
|165
|20.7
|30.1
|9.0
|1010.5
|35.0
|4.5
|4.6
|14.8
|467
|26.7
|33.5
|21.0
|1010.9
|37.0
|5.1
|5.7
|11.1
|311
|26.0
|31.0
|20.4
|1011.5
|63.0
|4.8
|3.9
|9.4
|432
|26.4
|30.9
|22.6
|1010.0
|75.0
|4.2
|7.6
|16.5
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|249
|27.2
|32.3
|22.0
|1003.7
|55.0
|4.8
|20.0
|29.4
|89
|29.7
|34.0
|22.6
|1003.8
|56.0
|5.5
|13.5
|27.8
|293
|22.3
|30.3
|11.4
|1012.6
|37.0
|5.1
|7.2
|20.6
|441
|27.1
|33.0
|20.0
|1010.7
|49.0
|4.2
|6.1
|18.3
|478
|25.6
|32.0
|19.0
|1012.1
|59.0
|3.9
|6.1
|11.1
193 rows × 8 columns
from sklearn.tree import DecisionTreeRegressor
Let us creat a Decision tree regression model.
reg_decision_model=DecisionTreeRegressor()
# fit independent varaibles to the dependent variables
reg_decision_model.fit(X_train,y_train)
DecisionTreeRegressor()
reg_decision_model.score(X_train,y_train)
1.0
reg_decision_model.score(X_test,y_test)
0.05768194549539718
We got 100% score on training data.
On test data we got 5.7% score because we did not provide any tuning parameters while intializing the tree as a result of which algorithm split the training data till the leaf node. Due to which depth of tree increased and our model did the overfitting.
That's why we are getting high score on our training data and less score on test data.
So to solve this problem we would use hyper parameter tuning.
We can use GridSearch or RandomizedSearch for hyper parameters tuning.
prediction=reg_decision_model.predict(X_test)
Let us do a distribution plot between our label y and predicted y values.
# checking difference between labled y and predicted y
sns.distplot(y_test-prediction)
/home/abhiphull/anaconda3/envs/condapy36/lib/python3.6/site-packages/seaborn/distributions.py:2557: FutureWarning: `distplot` is a deprecated function and will be removed in a future version. Please adapt your code to use either `displot` (a figure-level function with similar flexibility) or `histplot` (an axes-level function for histograms). warnings.warn(msg, FutureWarning)
<AxesSubplot:xlabel='PM 2.5', ylabel='Density'>
We are getting nearly bell shape curve that means our model working good? No we can't make that conclusion. Good bell curve only tell us the range of predicted values are with in the same range as our original data range values are.
checking predicted y and labeled y using a scatter plot.
plt.scatter(y_test,prediction)
<matplotlib.collections.PathCollection at 0x7fa05aeb0320>
# Hyper parameters range intialization for tuning
parameters={"splitter":["best","random"],
"max_depth" : [1,3,5,7,9,11,12],
"min_samples_leaf":[1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10],
"min_weight_fraction_leaf":[0.1,0.2,0.3,0.4,0.5,0.6,0.7,0.8,0.9],
"max_features":["auto","log2","sqrt",None],
"max_leaf_nodes":[None,10,20,30,40,50,60,70,80,90] }
Above we intialized hyperparmeters random range using Gridsearch to find the best parameters for our decision tree model.
# calculating different regression metrics
from sklearn.model_selection import GridSearchCV
tuning_model=GridSearchCV(reg_decision_model,param_grid=parameters,scoring='neg_mean_squared_error',cv=3,verbose=3)
# function for calculating how much time take for hyperparameter tuning
def timer(start_time=None):
if not start_time:
start_time=datetime.now()
return start_time
elif start_time:
thour,temp_sec=divmod((datetime.now()-start_time).total_seconds(),3600)
tmin,tsec=divmod(temp_sec,60)
#print(thour,":",tmin,':',round(tsec,2))
X=combine_data.iloc[:,:-1]
y=combine_data.iloc[:,-1]
%%capture
from datetime import datetime
start_time=timer(None)
tuning_model.fit(X,y)
timer(start_time)
Hyper parameter tuning took around 17 minues. It might vary depending upon your machine.
# best hyperparameters
tuning_model.best_params_
{'max_depth': 5, 'max_features': 'auto', 'max_leaf_nodes': 40, 'min_samples_leaf': 2, 'min_weight_fraction_leaf': 0.1, 'splitter': 'random'}
# best model score
tuning_model.best_score_
-3786.5642998048047
tuned_hyper_model= DecisionTreeRegressor(max_depth=5,max_features='auto',max_leaf_nodes=50,min_samples_leaf=2,min_weight_fraction_leaf=0.1,splitter='random')
# fitting model
tuned_hyper_model.fit(X_train,y_train)
DecisionTreeRegressor(max_depth=5, max_features='auto', max_leaf_nodes=50, min_samples_leaf=2, min_weight_fraction_leaf=0.1, splitter='random')
# prediction
tuned_pred=tuned_hyper_model.predict(X_test)
plt.scatter(y_test,tuned_pred)
<matplotlib.collections.PathCollection at 0x7fa05ac52c50>
Ok the above scatter plot looks lot better.
Let us compare now Error rate of our model with hyper tuning of paramerters to our original model which is without the tuning of parameters.
# With hyperparameter tuned
from sklearn import metrics
print('MAE:', metrics.mean_absolute_error(y_test,tuned_pred))
print('MSE:', metrics.mean_squared_error(y_test, tuned_pred))
print('RMSE:', np.sqrt(metrics.mean_squared_error(y_test, tuned_pred)))
MAE: 48.814175526595086 MSE: 4155.120637935324 RMSE: 64.46022523956401
# without hyperparameter tuning
from sklearn import metrics
print('MAE:', metrics.mean_absolute_error(y_test,prediction))
print('MSE:', metrics.mean_squared_error(y_test, prediction))
print('RMSE:', np.sqrt(metrics.mean_squared_error(y_test, prediction)))
MAE: 59.15023747989637 MSE: 6426.809819039633 RMSE: 80.16738625550688
If you observe the above metrics for both the models, We got good metric values(MSE 4155) with hyperparameter tuning model compare to model without hyper parameter tuning.
