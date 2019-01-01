Usually, our code without yield and generators would look something like this.

# Traditional method of readng files in python def csv_reader ( file_name ): file = open ( file_name ) result = file . read () . split ( "

" ) return result csv_gen = csv_reader ( "some_file.txt" ) row_count = 0 for row in csv_gen : row_count += 1 print ( f "Row count is {row_count}" )

The above is a very typical approach of reading CSV files. The function 'csv_reader' opens the file into memory, reads the lines and then splits these lines by new line ('

') to form an array of lines. This approach would work just fine, but what if that file or data stream is massive in size then the time to read the file and store in memory both would increase substantially.

If the file contains 1000 lines for example, it would work on modern computers just fine but what if the file contained 10 million records, there is no way we'd be able to perform this task on normal laptop or pc. The machine might slow down to the point that we need to terminate the program.

Here, the yield keyword would definitely come in handy. If we change that csv_reader function into a generator using the yield, the results would be much different. This is how our new code snippet would look like with the Python 'Yield'.

def csv_reader ( file_name ): for row in open ( file_name , "r" ): yield row csv_gen = csv_reader ( "some_file.txt" ) row_count = 0 for row in csv_gen : row_count += 1 print ( f "Row count is {row_count}" )

if we run our code now irrespective of file size, the program will use very minmial memory which is required to read one line at a time every time the generator object is called.