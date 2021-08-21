Python Datetime Module

The date and time objects can be either categorized as aware or naive depending on whether or not they include timezone information.

An aware object can identify itself relative to other time objects with the help of other parameters such as timezone and daylight saving information.

A naive object on the other hand doesn't contain enough information to identify itself to other date/time objects.

Datetime objects have an optional timezone information attribute tzinfo which we will cover later. The tzinfo lets us handle offset from UTC time, timezone name and whether daylight saving time is in effect.