Select Pandas Dataframe Rows And Columns Using iloc loc and ix
In this post, I will talk about how to use Python library Pandas iloc, loc and ix functions to select rows and columns from csv and excel files
I will be using college.csv data which has details about university admissions.
Lets start with importing pandas library and read_csv to read the csv file
import pandas as pd
df = pd.read_csv('College.csv')
df.head(2)
|Unnamed: 0
|Private
|Apps
|Accept
|Enroll
|Top10perc
|Top25perc
|F.Undergrad
|P.Undergrad
|Outstate
|Room.Board
|Books
|Personal
|PhD
|Terminal
|S.F.Ratio
|perc.alumni
|Expend
|Grad.Rate
|0
|Abilene Christian University
|Yes
|1660
|1232
|721
|23
|52
|2885
|537
|7440
|3300
|450
|2200
|70
|78
|18.1
|12
|7041
|60
|1
|Adelphi University
|Yes
|2186
|1924
|512
|16
|29
|2683
|1227
|12280
|6450
|750
|1500
|29
|30
|12.2
|16
|10527
|56
How To Use dataframe.loc To Select Rows
Lets check what df.loc actually used for, if you do df.loc?, you will find following documentation...
Access a group of rows and columns by label(s) or a boolean array.
.loc[] is primarily label based, but may also be used with a
boolean array.
Lets try to select the columns by labels first. We will have to use double index [[]]
df.loc[['Apps']]
I got following error
KeyError: "None of [Index(['Apps'], dtype='object')] are in the [index]"
The reason for above error is that Apps is not an index. We will have to set the column names as index first. Lets see what is index set to right now.
df.index
RangeIndex(start=0, stop=777, step=1)
The index is set from 0 to 777 which is actually row numbers. Of course we can use current index to select the rows. Lets try that.
df.loc[0]
Unnamed: 0 Abilene Christian University Private Yes Apps 1660 Accept 1232 Enroll 721 Top10perc 23 Top25perc 52 F.Undergrad 2885 P.Undergrad 537 Outstate 7440 Room.Board 3300 Books 450 Personal 2200 PhD 70 Terminal 78 S.F.Ratio 18.1 perc.alumni 12 Expend 7041 Grad.Rate 60 Name: 0, dtype: object
As We see we got the first row. Lets add column University Name as index and see what happens. We will have to rename the University Name which is Unname:0 in dataframe.
df.rename(columns={'Unnamed: 0':'univ'},inplace=True)
df.set_index('univ',inplace=True)
df.head(2)
|Private
|Apps
|Accept
|Enroll
|Top10perc
|Top25perc
|F.Undergrad
|P.Undergrad
|Outstate
|Room.Board
|Books
|Personal
|PhD
|Terminal
|S.F.Ratio
|perc.alumni
|Expend
|Grad.Rate
|univ
|Abilene Christian University
|Yes
|1660
|1232
|721
|23
|52
|2885
|537
|7440
|3300
|450
|2200
|70
|78
|18.1
|12
|7041
|60
|Adelphi University
|Yes
|2186
|1924
|512
|16
|29
|2683
|1227
|12280
|6450
|750
|1500
|29
|30
|12.2
|16
|10527
|56
Lets Try to select the row by university name
df.loc['Abilene Christian University']
Private Yes Apps 1660 Accept 1232 Enroll 721 Top10perc 23 Top25perc 52 F.Undergrad 2885 P.Undergrad 537 Outstate 7440 Room.Board 3300 Books 450 Personal 2200 PhD 70 Terminal 78 S.F.Ratio 18.1 perc.alumni 12 Expend 7041 Grad.Rate 60 Name: Abilene Christian University, dtype: object
How do you remove the indexes. Use reset_index()
df = df.reset_index()
df.head(1)
|univ
|Private
|Apps
|Accept
|Enroll
|Top10perc
|Top25perc
|F.Undergrad
|P.Undergrad
|Outstate
|Room.Board
|Books
|Personal
|PhD
|Terminal
|S.F.Ratio
|perc.alumni
|Expend
|Grad.Rate
|0
|Abilene Christian University
|Yes
|1660
|1232
|721
|23
|52
|2885
|537
|7440
|3300
|450
|2200
|70
|78
|18.1
|12
|7041
|60
How To Use dataframe.loc To Select Columns
Lets set the university as index again. This time, we want to select a particular column data for a partiular row.
df.set_index('univ',inplace=True)
df.loc['Abilene Christian University',['Apps']]
Apps 1660 Name: Abilene Christian University, dtype: object
Lets say we want to select Apps column for two rows. Check the double indexes [[]] for rows
df.loc[['Abilene Christian University','Adelphi University'],['Apps']]
|Apps
|univ
|Abilene Christian University
|1660
|Adelphi University
|2186
Lets say we want to print all the rows for column 'Apps'. Look out for syntax : in the below command, it means all the rows
df.loc[:,'Apps']
univ Abilene Christian University 1660 Adelphi University 2186 Adrian College 1428 Agnes Scott College 417 Alaska Pacific University 193 ... Worcester State College 2197 Xavier University 1959 Xavier University of Louisiana 2097 Yale University 10705 York College of Pennsylvania 2989 Name: Apps, Length: 777, dtype: int64
How To Use dataframe.iloc To Select
We can give the rows a range, lets say we want to select first 2 rows and just print the column Apps
df.iloc[:2,:]
|Private
|Apps
|Accept
|Enroll
|Top10perc
|Top25perc
|F.Undergrad
|P.Undergrad
|Outstate
|Room.Board
|Books
|Personal
|PhD
|Terminal
|S.F.Ratio
|perc.alumni
|Expend
|Grad.Rate
|univ
|Abilene Christian University
|Yes
|1660
|1232
|721
|23
|52
|2885
|537
|7440
|3300
|450
|2200
|70
|78
|18.1
|12
|7041
|60
|Adelphi University
|Yes
|2186
|1924
|512
|16
|29
|2683
|1227
|12280
|6450
|750
|1500
|29
|30
|12.2
|16
|10527
|56
We can give it different index numbers. Print rows 1 ,4 and 5
df.iloc[[1,4,5],:]
|Private
|Apps
|Accept
|Enroll
|Top10perc
|Top25perc
|F.Undergrad
|P.Undergrad
|Outstate
|Room.Board
|Books
|Personal
|PhD
|Terminal
|S.F.Ratio
|perc.alumni
|Expend
|Grad.Rate
|univ
|Adelphi University
|Yes
|2186
|1924
|512
|16
|29
|2683
|1227
|12280
|6450
|750
|1500
|29
|30
|12.2
|16
|10527
|56
|Alaska Pacific University
|Yes
|193
|146
|55
|16
|44
|249
|869
|7560
|4120
|800
|1500
|76
|72
|11.9
|2
|10922
|15
|Albertson College
|Yes
|587
|479
|158
|38
|62
|678
|41
|13500
|3335
|500
|675
|67
|73
|9.4
|11
|9727
|55
Lets try the above command by the univ index names but for that you will have to use the loc command
df.loc[['Adelphi University','Alaska Pacific University','Albertson College'],:]
|Private
|Apps
|Accept
|Enroll
|Top10perc
|Top25perc
|F.Undergrad
|P.Undergrad
|Outstate
|Room.Board
|Books
|Personal
|PhD
|Terminal
|S.F.Ratio
|perc.alumni
|Expend
|Grad.Rate
|univ
|Adelphi University
|Yes
|2186
|1924
|512
|16
|29
|2683
|1227
|12280
|6450
|750
|1500
|29
|30
|12.2
|16
|10527
|56
|Alaska Pacific University
|Yes
|193
|146
|55
|16
|44
|249
|869
|7560
|4120
|800
|1500
|76
|72
|11.9
|2
|10922
|15
|Albertson College
|Yes
|587
|479
|158
|38
|62
|678
|41
|13500
|3335
|500
|675
|67
|73
|9.4
|11
|9727
|55
How To Use .ix in Pandas
Pandas .ix has been deprecated in latest version. But I will just over it really quick. .ix is a hybrid of both loc and iloc. Meaning we can use both the syntaxes of loc and iloc and Pandas will figure out the right operation. Lets try with an example
import warnings
warnings.simplefilter(action='ignore', category=FutureWarning)
df.ix[['Adelphi University','Alaska Pacific University','Albertson College'],:]
|Private
|Apps
|Accept
|Enroll
|Top10perc
|Top25perc
|F.Undergrad
|P.Undergrad
|Outstate
|Room.Board
|Books
|Personal
|PhD
|Terminal
|S.F.Ratio
|perc.alumni
|Expend
|Grad.Rate
|univ
|Adelphi University
|Yes
|2186
|1924
|512
|16
|29
|2683
|1227
|12280
|6450
|750
|1500
|29
|30
|12.2
|16
|10527
|56
|Alaska Pacific University
|Yes
|193
|146
|55
|16
|44
|249
|869
|7560
|4120
|800
|1500
|76
|72
|11.9
|2
|10922
|15
|Albertson College
|Yes
|587
|479
|158
|38
|62
|678
|41
|13500
|3335
|500
|675
|67
|73
|9.4
|11
|9727
|55
Note: I used "import warnings" module just to supress the future warnings. Otherwise you would see big warning message about ix that .ix has been deprecated.
Regardign .ix, if you noticed as used the same command that i used for loc (In [77]) and I got the same result. Lets try one with iloc.
df.ix[:2,:]
|Private
|Apps
|Accept
|Enroll
|Top10perc
|Top25perc
|F.Undergrad
|P.Undergrad
|Outstate
|Room.Board
|Books
|Personal
|PhD
|Terminal
|S.F.Ratio
|perc.alumni
|Expend
|Grad.Rate
|univ
|Abilene Christian University
|Yes
|1660
|1232
|721
|23
|52
|2885
|537
|7440
|3300
|450
|2200
|70
|78
|18.1
|12
|7041
|60
|Adelphi University
|Yes
|2186
|1924
|512
|16
|29
|2683
|1227
|12280
|6450
|750
|1500
|29
|30
|12.2
|16
|10527
|56
There You go, we got the same result that we got with the iloc command used above.