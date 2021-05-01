How To Install Python With Conda

Installing Python using Anaconda is very easy. Let us first install the latest version of Anaconda.
Go to the following link and copy the link under section "Linux"
https://www.anaconda.com/products/individual
Go to any directory and execute following commands.
wget https://repo.anaconda.com/archive/Anaconda3-2021.05-Linux-x86_64.sh
./Anaconda3-2021.05-Linux-x86_64.sh
Now you will be prompted with few questions as shown below, go ahead and add appropriate values.
Please, press ENTER to continue (Press Enter)
[/root/anaconda3] >>> /home/anaconda3 (location where Anaconda will be installed - I chose my home directory.)
Do you wish the installer to initialize Anaconda3
by running conda init? [yes|no]
[no] >>> yes (Type Yes)
After Anaconda installation is finished. We can check the version.
conda --version
conda 4.10.1
To check the current Conda environment...
echo $CONDA_DEFAULT_ENV
base
To install Python3.9, we will have to create a new Conda environment.
conda create -n py39 python=3.9
Let us check the list of available Conda environments now.
conda info --envs
# conda environments: # base * /home/anaconda3 py39 /home/anaconda3/envs/py39
To activate the python3.9 Conda environment, type following command...
conda activate py39
Now if you type and hit "tab", you should see Python3.9 in the list of available Python versions.
>>>
(py39) [[email protected] downloads]# python
python python3-config python3.6-debug-config python3.6m-x86_64-config
python-argcomplete-check-easy-install-script python3-debug python3.6dm python3.9
python-argcomplete-tcsh python3-debug-config python3.6dm-config python3.9-config
python2 python3.6 python3.6dm-x86_64-config
python2.7 python3.6-config python3.6m
python3 python3.6-debug python3.6m-config
