Learn And Code Confusion Matrix With Python

The confusion matrix is a way to visualize how many samples from each label got predicted correctly. The beauty of the confusion matrix is that it actually allows us to see where the model fails and where the model succeeds, especially when the labels are imbalanced. In other words, we are able to see beyond the model's accuracy.

P.S. some people use predicted values on the rows, and actual values on the columns, which is just the transpose of this matrix. Some people start by the negative class first then the positive class. These are just different ways of drawing the confusion matrix, and all convey the same thing.