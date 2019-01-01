Iterators and Generators

class ReverseIterator : # Instantiation method taking in a list and storing it in attribute called data to iterate upon # Attribute called index to mark the length of the collection. The length of the collection matches # the last index of the collection which is where we'll start our iterations from and go backwards. def __init__ ( self , collectnot be exposed toion ): self . data = collection self . index = len ( self . data ) def __iter__ ( self ): return self # The __next__ method checks if the index has reached the 0 (i.e the first element of the collection) # If so, it raises a StopIteration exception since it's the last element to iterate on. # Otherwise, it'll return the element with the current index from the collection and reduce the index by 1 # to get to the preceeding element.Python Generator functions allow you to declare a function that behaves likes an iterator, allowing programmers to make an iterator in a fast, easy, and clean way. An iterator is an object that can be iterated or looped upon. It is used to abstract a container of data to make it behave like an iterable object. def __next__ ( self ): if self . index == 0 : raise StopIteration self . index = self . index - 1 return self . data [ self . index ]