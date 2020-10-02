Understanding Word Embeddings Using Spacy Python

Notice that we are using a pre-trained model from Spacy, that was trained on a different dataset. So even though our dataset is pretty small we can still represent our tweets numerically with meaningful embeddings, that is, similar tweets are going to have similar (or closer) vectors, and dissimilar tweets are going to have very different (or distant) vectors.

To check if we can use these embeddings to extract out any meaning from our stock tweets, we can use these as features in a downstream task, such as text classification.