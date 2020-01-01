Json Python

Let us build a sample Json data. In the below example, I have constructed a Json data. Json is all about keys and values. In our json example below, we have two main keys - 'state' and 'citites'. Values can be one or multiple values. For multiple values, we can mention values in square brackets. In python terms values inside square brackets is called list.

One important thing to notice here is that, in the below example all the keys and values are in double quotes. You can't have single quotes. We can mix and match strings and numbers though.