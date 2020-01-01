How to do SQL Select and Where Using Python Pandas
Lets start with movie database that I downloaded from Kaggle
import pandas as pd
df = pd.read_csv("movies_metadata.csv")
/home/anaconda3/envs/condapy37/lib/python3.7/site-packages/IPython/core/interactiveshell.py:3049: DtypeWarning: Columns (10) have mixed types. Specify dtype option on import or set low_memory=False. interactivity=interactivity, compiler=compiler, result=result)
df.columns
Index(['adult', 'belongs_to_collection', 'budget', 'genres', 'homepage', 'id', 'imdb_id', 'original_language', 'original_title', 'overview', 'popularity', 'poster_path', 'production_companies', 'production_countries', 'release_date', 'revenue', 'runtime', 'spoken_languages', 'status', 'tagline', 'title', 'video', 'vote_average', 'vote_count'], dtype='object')
How to do SELECT, WHERE in pandas dataframe
lets do simple select first
Select first 2 rows
df.head(2)
|adult
|belongs_to_collection
|budget
|genres
|homepage
|id
|imdb_id
|original_language
|original_title
|overview
|...
|release_date
|revenue
|runtime
|spoken_languages
|status
|tagline
|title
|video
|vote_average
|vote_count
|0
|False
|{'id': 10194, 'name': 'Toy Story Collection', ...
|30000000
|[{'id': 16, 'name': 'Animation'}, {'id': 35, '...
|http://toystory.disney.com/toy-story
|862
|tt0114709
|en
|Toy Story
|Led by Woody, Andy's toys live happily in his ...
|...
|1995-10-30
|373554033.0
|81.0
|[{'iso_639_1': 'en', 'name': 'English'}]
|Released
|NaN
|Toy Story
|False
|7.7
|5415.0
|1
|False
|NaN
|65000000
|[{'id': 12, 'name': 'Adventure'}, {'id': 14, '...
|NaN
|8844
|tt0113497
|en
|Jumanji
|When siblings Judy and Peter discover an encha...
|...
|1995-12-15
|262797249.0
|104.0
|[{'iso_639_1': 'en', 'name': 'English'}, {'iso...
|Released
|Roll the dice and unleash the excitement!
|Jumanji
|False
|6.9
|2413.0
2 rows × 24 columns
Now lets do the SQL equivalent where clause now. Select all the movies where budget is greater than 30000000
df[df['budget'] > 30000000]
We got following error...
TypeError: '>' not supported between instances of 'str' and 'int'
The error is because we have the wrong data type, lets check the data type of budget
df.budget.dtype
dtype('O')
its an object, so lets convert it to the number
df = df.astype({"budget": int})
We got following error
ValueError: invalid literal for int() with base 10: '/ff9qCepilowshEtG2GYWwzt2bs4.jpg'
pd.to_numeric(df['budget'],errors='coerce').head(2)
0 30000000.0 1 65000000.0 Name: budget, dtype: float64
We added coerce to insert nan for the values where pd.to_numeric fails to convert, lets check what we get if run isnull()
df[pd.to_numeric(df['budget'],errors='coerce').isnull()]['budget'].head(2)
19730 /ff9qCepilowshEtG2GYWwzt2bs4.jpg 29503 /zV8bHuSL6WXoD6FWogP9j4x80bL.jpg Name: budget, dtype: object
Yes indeed we see that budget column contains values which are not even numbers. lets just go ahead with pd.to_numeric command and lets overwrite the budget column
df['budget'] = pd.to_numeric(df['budget'],errors='coerce')
Lets check what happened to our budget value at index number 19730
df.iloc[19730]['budget']
nan
Yes indeed the value has changed to nan.
Now lets our run SQL equilvalent where command again on the budget
df[df['budget'] > 30000000].head(2)
|adult
|belongs_to_collection
|budget
|genres
|homepage
|id
|imdb_id
|original_language
|original_title
|overview
|...
|release_date
|revenue
|runtime
|spoken_languages
|status
|tagline
|title
|video
|vote_average
|vote_count
|1
|False
|NaN
|65000000.0
|[{'id': 12, 'name': 'Adventure'}, {'id': 14, '...
|NaN
|8844
|tt0113497
|en
|Jumanji
|When siblings Judy and Peter discover an encha...
|...
|1995-12-15
|262797249.0
|104.0
|[{'iso_639_1': 'en', 'name': 'English'}, {'iso...
|Released
|Roll the dice and unleash the excitement!
|Jumanji
|False
|6.9
|2413.0
|5
|False
|NaN
|60000000.0
|[{'id': 28, 'name': 'Action'}, {'id': 80, 'nam...
|NaN
|949
|tt0113277
|en
|Heat
|Obsessive master thief, Neil McCauley leads a ...
|...
|1995-12-15
|187436818.0
|170.0
|[{'iso_639_1': 'en', 'name': 'English'}, {'iso...
|Released
|A Los Angeles Crime Saga
|Heat
|False
|7.7
|1886.0
2 rows × 24 columns
There you go we got the where clause operation working now.
It takes a while to get used to Pandas commands. If you want to still use SQL commands in Pandas , there is a library to do that as well which is pandasql
How to run SQL commands "select" and "where" using pandasql
Lets import the library pandasql first
import pandasql
I got following error...
ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'pandasql'
Lets install the library first and import again
!pip install pandasql
import pandasql
Lets try SQL select statement now using pandasql now
pandasql.sqldf("SELECT * FROM df LIMIT 1;", globals())
|adult
|belongs_to_collection
|budget
|genres
|homepage
|id
|imdb_id
|original_language
|original_title
|overview
|...
|release_date
|revenue
|runtime
|spoken_languages
|status
|tagline
|title
|video
|vote_average
|vote_count
|0
|False
|{'id': 10194, 'name': 'Toy Story Collection', ...
|30000000.0
|[{'id': 16, 'name': 'Animation'}, {'id': 35, '...
|http://toystory.disney.com/toy-story
|862
|tt0114709
|en
|Toy Story
|Led by Woody, Andy's toys live happily in his ...
|...
|1995-10-30
|373554033.0
|81.0
|[{'iso_639_1': 'en', 'name': 'English'}]
|Released
|None
|Toy Story
|0
|7.7
|5415.0
1 rows × 24 columns
Ok, now lets try the SQL statement including "where" clause
pandasql.sqldf("SELECT * FROM df where budget > 30000000 LIMIT 1 ;", globals())
|adult
|belongs_to_collection
|budget
|genres
|homepage
|id
|imdb_id
|original_language
|original_title
|overview
|...
|release_date
|revenue
|runtime
|spoken_languages
|status
|tagline
|title
|video
|vote_average
|vote_count
|0
|False
|None
|65000000.0
|[{'id': 12, 'name': 'Adventure'}, {'id': 14, '...
|None
|8844
|tt0113497
|en
|Jumanji
|When siblings Judy and Peter discover an encha...
|...
|1995-12-15
|262797249.0
|104.0
|[{'iso_639_1': 'en', 'name': 'English'}, {'iso...
|Released
|Roll the dice and unleash the excitement!
|Jumanji
|0
|6.9
|2413.0
1 rows × 24 columns
There u go we got the results using SQL exact statement in Python Pandas.