Remove An Item From A List In Python Using Clear, Pop, Remove And Del

In this notebook, I will go over different ways of removing items from Python list.
Let us create a list of numbers.
list_of_numbers = [i for i in range(20)]
list_of_numbers
[0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19]
Python list.clear() will remove all the elements from a list.
list_of_numbers.clear()
list_of_numbers
[]
list_of_numbers = [i for i in range(20)]
Python list.pop() method removes the element using index. If there is no index specified, it removes the last element from the list.
list_of_numbers.pop()
19
Above command returns the index of the element which is removed from the list. Above command will remove the 20th element from the list.
list_of_numbers
[0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18]
Let us remove the element from the list by index.
list_of_numbers.pop(7)
7
If we provide an index which is not in the list, Python list will throw an error.
list_of_numbers.pop(20)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- IndexError Traceback (most recent call last) <ipython-input-9-56ea35fa0f70> in <module> ----> 1 list_of_numbers.pop(20) IndexError: pop index out of range
list_of_numbers
[0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18]
We can also remove an element from list by value.
For example let us remove the element 16 from the list.
list_of_numbers.remove(16)
list_of_numbers
[0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18]
Using del, we can remove the element by index as we can do using pop().
del list_of_numbers[0]
list_of_numbers
[1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18]
To remove the last element from the list, specify -1 as index.
del list_of_numbers[-1]
list_of_numbers
[1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17]
Using del, we can also delete a range of numbers. In the example below, we have specified the range as 0:1, which means starting from zeroth index delete everything until index 1 (not including value at index 1).
del list_of_numbers[0:1]
list_of_numbers
[2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17]
In below example, values at index 0 and 1 will be deleted.
del list_of_numbers[0:2]
list_of_numbers
[4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17]
We can also use del to remove items at fixed number of intervals.
In below example, we are deleting every 2nd number from index 2 to 8.
del list_of_numbers[2:8:2]
list_of_numbers
[4, 5, 8, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17]
Another example: We are deleting every 3rd number starting from index 0 to 8.
del list_of_numbers[0:8:3]
list_of_numbers
[5, 8, 12, 13, 15, 17]
If we want to remove elements using a condition, Python list comprehensions are very useful.
Let us remove all the elements which are multiple of 2.
print([i for i in list_of_numbers if i % 2 != 0])
[5, 13, 15, 17]
All the above list removal methods also work even if list contains a data type which is not numbers.
list_of_strings = ['John', 'Stacy', 'Renee', 'Jeff']
list_of_strings.pop()
'Jeff'
list_of_strings.remove('Stacy')
list_of_strings
['John', 'Renee']
