In this notebook, we will look at how to take Integer input from command line in Python 3 and Python 2. For taking string input from command line in Python, check out How To Take String Input From Command Line In Python
Python raw_input() allows taking input from command line, but by default all the inputs are treated as strings.
userinput = raw_input("Enter Integer Number!\n")
print("You entered %d"%userinput)
Enter Integer Number! 5
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- TypeError Traceback (most recent call last) <ipython-input-1-6e2b3ab536e9> in <module>() 1 userinput = raw_input("Enter Integer Number!\n") ----> 2 print("You entered %d"%userinput) TypeError: %d format: a number is required, not str
The reason we got above error is "userinput" variable contains a string but not a number.
To fix this, we will have to convert the input to integer before assigning to a variable.
userinput = int(raw_input("Enter Integer Number!\n"))
print("You entered %d"%userinput)
Enter Integer Number! 5 You entered 5
Similarly we can tweak our previous code to take a Floating point number as input.
userinput = float(raw_input("Enter Floating Point Number!\n"))
print("You entered %f"%userinput)
Enter Floating Point Number! 5.6 You entered 5.600000
Similarly we can use above code snippets in Python 3 by replacing the Python input function raw_input() with input().
userinput = int(input("Enter Integer Number!\n"))
print("You entered %d"%userinput)
Enter Integer Number! 5 You entered 5
userinput = float(raw_input("Enter Floating Point Number!\n"))
print("You entered %f"%userinput)
Enter Floating Point Number! 5.6 You entered 5.600000
